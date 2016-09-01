Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Serious accident in Holmfirth: one woman injured

At least one person is seriously injured

Holmfirth crash - credit Neil Worthington
A woman has been seriously injured after a crash in Holmfirth this afternoon.

The crash happened at 1.35pm on Huddersfield Road near to the junction of Greenfield Road.

The two vehicles involved are a Nissan Micra and Mitsubishi Outlander.

Witness Neil Worthington, whose office is on Huddersfield Road heard the collision and rushed to help.

Neil said: “We heard a screech of breaks and a loud bang. We immediately rushed down stairs and saw two cars had crashed.

Crash on Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth. Photo by Neil Worthington

“Pedestrians were already helping the occupants of the cars.

“Emergency services were on the scene really quickly.

“It is a really busy junction. We get bumps here nearly every week but this is the closest I’ve seen to our office and the worst I’ve seen in 27 years.”

The road remains closed in both directions with queueing traffic and congestion back to New Road.

Road blocked in Holmfirth following collision

Police expect the road to remain closed for some time.

A spokesman said: “Two vehicles were involved in the collision and at least one person has been seriously injured.”

Places
Huddersfield
Holmfirth

