Meet Freddie the lurcher: One of Dogs Trust's canines in need of a new home

Seven adorable dogs and pups are looking for new homes in West Yorkshire.

Every week brings new dogs to Dogs Trust Leeds and here are just some of the pooches who are waiting patiently in the rescue centre for their furever owner.

Three of canines are Lurchers – Freddie, Diaz and Roger.

Two-year-old Freddie found himself homeless last September after his owners couldn’t keep up with his energetic fun-loving ways.

He likes to be with people so his new owners need to be around all the time at first to help him settle in. He needs to be the only dog in an adult-only home.

Seven-month-old playful pup Diaz would enjoy sharing his new home with an older canine companion and he could live with children aged ten or over.

Two-year-old Roger arrived at the Rehoming Centre just after New Year as sadly his owners could no longer look after him.

He loves his home comforts and particularly likes to cuddle up on his owners’ bed for a snooze.

He would suit being rehomed to a quieter area as he can be reactive towards traffic and joggers but he loves travelling in the car for a day out exploring!

(Photo: Dog's Trust Leeds)

Rolo, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, would like to be the only dog in the home, but doesn’t like being left on his own so would prefer to go to an adult-only home where his owners can be around most of the time whilst he settles in.

The 18-month-old pup would benefit from further training to help him control his excitement.

Best friends Mishka and Darren are looking for a new family together after finding themselves homeless due to a change in family circumstances.

The beautfiul 5-year-old Siberian Huskies are happy around other dogs and could live with older children.

They are a clever pair and would benefit from further training to keep their brains busy. It is recommended that they have at least two hours a day of exercise and they will also require lots of grooming.

Toby, a trailhound, was retired from trail racing and arrived at Dogs Trust Leeds in January this year.

The 10-year-old is a very loving boy who unsurprisingly likes to walk for miles. He is happy being around other dogs and so could live with another calm dog and he could also live with older children.

To find out more, call 0300 303 0292 or visit Dogs Trust Leeds, Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds LS15 4NL.

The centre is open noon to 4pm Friday to Monday, and noon-7.40pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.