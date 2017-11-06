Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

National air quality objectives are being breached in SEVEN areas of Kirklees.

Martin Wood from Kirklees Council’s environmental health team says the areas where the standards are being breached are: Ainley Top, Birkenshaw, Eastborough, Heckmondwike, Huddersfield town centre, Outlane and Edgerton.

Mr Wood said: “The law says where this is the case we must declare the area as an air quality management area (AQMA).

“Although it is never positive to find out that part of our area is being affected by poor air quality, it is a positive step that we have identified it and are looking to take action to resolve it.

“A report has been agreed by Cabinet to make these formal declarations.

“Following identification of AQMAs the law says we must, within one year, produce an action plan for that area detailing all the measures we are going to take to improve the air quality.

“Action planning is the most important part of managing air quality in a district.”

Mr Wood said there were already two AQMAs in Kirklees - one in Bradley and one in Scout Hill, Dewsbury - but said action taken so far meant the Dewsbury one could be removed and the Bradley one could be reduced.

He said the council was proposing a five year action plan and a new air quality strategy to deal with the eight AQMAs, which would be subject to public consultation.

Kirklees councillor, Cahal Burke, (Lib Dem, Lindley), said he was frustrated with the current situation and has been campaigning for improvements going back several years.

He said: “We need to look at steps we can take to improve. We have allowed hundreds of houses to be built in areas of poor air quality.”