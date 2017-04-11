Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

1. Fines will be handed out by a private company

Kirklees Council has always had the ability to fine people but a new partnership with private company Kingdom means there is a greater chance of culprits being caught and fined. The partnership is being trialled for 12 months.

2. You could face a fine of at least £75

In the majority of cases, anyone caught breaking one of the orders will be issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice. The officer will issue the fixed penalty notice and take the person’s name and address so it can be logged and payment chased if required.

3. You need to have doggy bags if you are out with your pooch

The majority of the rules are already in force, but a new rule about ensuring you have a doggy bag or other means to dispose of dog fouling when you are out with a dog has also been created within the public space protection orders.

Other things that will result in a £75 fixed penalty notice include: not picking up dog foul; having a dog in an exclusion zone; not having a dog on a lead (except in designated parks and open spaces); not putting the dog on a lead when requested.

4. You need to put rubbish in the bin

Anyone caught littering (age 18 and over) will receive a fixed payment notice of £75.

5. If cars are your thing make sure you know the rules

People selling multiple vehicles on the highway will receive a warning letter for their first offence, however second and subsequent offences will result in a fine of £75.

Anyone who repairs a motor vehicles on the highway for financial gain will receive a warning letter for their first offence, however second and subsequent offences will result in a fine of £75. (exceptions apply around on the spot repairs as the result of a breakdown or accident).

6. Anti-Social Behaviour will be targeted too

Being caught drinking alcohol in public (designated areas only) will result in a fixed penalty notice of £75, the authorised officer will also be able to ask the person to stop drinking and may require the surrender of alcohol.

Anyone urinating or defecating in public (designated areas only) will receive a fine of £75.

7. You can’t just hand out flyers or put them up without permission

People seen distributing printed material within the designated control area (inside Huddersfield Ring Road and Springwood car park) or caught leaving large accumulations of flyers on the street will receive a fine of £75.

People caught fly posting (putting up posters or banners) on highways street furniture will receive one fixed penalty notice of £100 for all adverts on their first offence. However second and subsequent offences will result in a £75 fine for every illegal advert.