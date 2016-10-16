Fancy Frocks and Frolics for Annie fashion show, Elland. Annie Cavalier has her hair styled for the show MUST CREDIT: GERRY SLADE

Fancy frocks raised big bucks for a little girl with a rare brain condition that caused her to have up to 140 seizures a day.

The ‘Fancy Frocks and Folics for Annie’s fashion show, at Baines Hall in Elland raised cash for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The show, organised by the Prom Gallery fashion boutique in Barkisland, took place in honour of seven-year-old Annie Cavalier.

Annie, from Barkisland, has a rare neurological condition called Sturge-Weber Syndrome which causes her to suffer several epileptic seizures every day.

The congenital condition which happens in one out of 50,000 newborns, is characterised by excessive blood vessel growth on the surface of the brain.

At her worst, Annie was suffering up to 140 seizures a day despite taking three types of anti-seizure medication.

When she was four Annie had brain surgery to remove some of the blood vessels in an attempt to reduce her daily seizures.

The operation at Leeds General Infirmary was a partial success – but it also caused some loss of vision.

Now Annie is awaiting further brain surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Annie’s family are grateful for the expert care and attention she receives, so they have pledged to raise £15,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) by hosting a series of fundraising activities.

As the family live near The Prom Gallery, boutique owners, and sisters, Jackie Hirst and Michele Gallagher decided to put on the show which raised £2,500 for the famous London children’s hospital.

The event, hosted by Halifax comedian Pete Emmett and attended by 170 people, featured haute couture modelled by local woman aged 15 to 70-plus.

Annie herself made a brief appearance with her mum Marie to be presented with a teddy bear to take to GOSH.

Gerry Slade Fancy Frocks and Frolics for Annie fashion show, Elland. Annie Cavalier and her mum Marie receive a teddy from compere Pete Emmett

Co-owner Jackie said: “It’s brilliant to be able to do it for someone you know and for such a worthy cause.

“We will probably be doing this yearly for local charities though we chose GOSH because Annie is a local girl.”

Jackie added: “The event was great – it was a sell out and the feedback we got from people was that it was fantastic and they were asking when the next one is.”

Marie took part in the Great North Swim, in 2013, to raise money for Sturge-Weber UK.