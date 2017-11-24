Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A seven-year-old boy was found face down in the bath by his mother, an inquest heard.

Brody Marsden, of Thornhill, Dewsbury, had been feeling unwell and his school called his mum, Catherine Roberts-James, for her to take him home.

Court official Bernard Tate told assistant coroner David Urpeth that the tragedy occurred on November 13.

He told the hearing at Bradford Coroner’s Court: “The deceased had been unwell at school. His mum collected him and took him home.

“He vomited on the way home. He had a brief sleep and she made him a bit of tea.”

Ms Roberts-James ran her son a bath and left him playing with toys in the bath.

He added: “Twenty minutes later she found him face down. She noticed he had vomited again.”

Paramedics arrived and tried to save his life. He was taken to Pinderfields Hospital at Wakefield where he died at 8.21pm.

Mr Urpeth said a forensic post mortem was carried out and he was happy to release the body for a funeral.

The hearing was adjourned.