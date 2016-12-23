Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While most youngsters are preoccupied waiting for Santa this week, one little girl has been as busy as the man himself.

But instead of presents, seven-year-old Maddie Swift has been organising one big gift to those who need it most.

The Netherton schoolgirl has raised hundreds of pounds in under a week for Kirkwood Hospice .

Maddie, a pupil at South Crosland Juniors, got into the festive fundraising spirit packing bags at Sainsbury’s with friends at Brownies for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice .

But eager to go the extra mile, Maddie organised a raffle and sold tickets with a target of raising £50.

That was on Friday, and with a hand from mum Diane, 42, dad Wayne, 41, and six-year-old brother Ben, the generous youngster raised £400.

Wayne said: “She has friends with relatives who have been at the hospice and decided she wanted to help ‘keep the adults safe’ at Christmas.

“Everyone got on board and we had donations from lots of local businesses like Dual Seal Glass and Evergreen Flowers in Netherton .

“She’s been a very busy girl, but she really enjoyed fundraising with Brownies.”

Maddie and Ben aren’t even planning to stop there, with aims to continue raising money in the New Year.