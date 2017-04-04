Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for five years after he attacked a woman in her home in Huddersfield.

Leeds Crown Court heard Joseph Wilson knew the victim and went in after her boyfriend and his friend had gone to an off-licence leaving the front door unlocked.

He told her he was going to have sex with her and tried to drag her upstairs, said David Hall prosecuting.

When she resisted he hit her in the face and pinned her down on the floor and ripped her clothes before he sexually assaulted her with his fingers.

He then tried to undo his belt and she feared she was going to be raped but he calmed down and sat her on the sofa.

However when her boyfriend returned and began knocking on the door Wilson produced a knife, pushed her to the floor and told her to stay down. When she screamed loudly he fled through another door.

He gave himself up to police the next day and said he had been very drunk. Chloe Hudson representing him said he knew he had done something wrong and was extremely sorry.

Wilson, 29 of Blacker Lane, Netherton, admitted sexual and common assault. Judge Guy Kearl QC said the victim now felt unsafe in her own home.