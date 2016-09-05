Login Register
Sex-crazed spiders invading Huddersfield homes - send us your pictures

It's that time of year again - have you spotted any whoppers scurrying across your living room?

Do not view this gallery if you're scared of spiders!

Giant spiders are due to come out of hiding in homes across Huddersfield.

It’s that time of year again - sex-crazed spiders will be scurrying across living rooms everywhere in search of a mate.

These include the Giant House Spider - which can grow to be as big as a mouse!

Examiner readers have previously sent us their snaps of monster arachnids spotted in homes across Huddersfield.

Arachnologist Chris Ayre told the Examiner that giant spiders will flock to homes in a bid to find a mate, before quickly breeding, and laying up safe for the winter.

He added: “Giant house spiders are the Golden Retrievers of the spider world, because they are much less shy than their relatives.”

The spiders’ bite is similar to a bee sting if it can pierce the skin, and the not-so-small beasts can grow up to 12 centimetres long.

The spiders, who prefer dark spaces and crevices, are among the largest spiders in Europe, but their fangs are often not long enough to pierce our skin.

Experts say there is no cause for alarm if you find one, with homeowners advised to use a postcard, glass or jam jar to move them outside.

The male spiders are often said to sample the silk that females leave behind, tasting it to see if it is from the same species, making it a good idea to dust and keep your house clean in a bid to prevent entering in the first place.

We’re on a mission to find Huddersfield’s biggest house spider - have you spotted a whopper? Even better, have you caught it on film?

Email your pictures and videos to Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com, with your name and where you found it.

