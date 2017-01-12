Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex offender has been jailed after he told police he had befriended a couple in a pub and later played with their two young children.

Christopher Jones, 31, of Milnsbridge admitted breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by not disclosing to the couple about his criminal history.

Leeds Crown Court heard the order was made in June 2014 when Jones was jailed at York Crown Court for sex offences in similar circumstances.

Hannah Lynch, prosecuting, said in that case he had befriended a mother and gone on to commit sexual offences against two girls.

After his release from the 21 month sentence he was in a Colne Valley on December 11 last year and got talking to a couple who had a girl aged 11 and a boy of seven.

“When they decided to leave, he effectively invited himself back to their house to carry on drinking,” she said.

Under the SOPO one of the conditions imposed prevented him from being in the company of a child under 16 without the parent’s permission and making them aware of his conviction but he did not do so.

He spent time at their home and at one stage was in the daughter’s bedroom and she later told police Jones had tickled her and her brother.

After he left the house he rang the police to express some concern about the girl but in doing so revealed his own presence at the property. Any unsupervised contact with the children without an adult’s presence was considered very low.

Anastasis Tassou, representing Jones, said it was an unusual case since it only came to light as a result of the defendant’s own actions.

He accepted not making the couple aware of his history but there was no complaint about his behaviour during the visit and but for him there would have been no investigation. He had been in custody since December.

Jones, 31 of Manchester Road, Milnsbridge, admitted breaching the SOPO and was jailed for two months.

Judge Sally Cahill QC told him the breach had to be marked with some punishment but accepted it only came to light through Jones call to the police.

She told him in addition to the other SOPO terms he must also now not initiate contact directly or indirectly with any person he knows or suspects might have children.