A sex offender has been jailed after failing to tell police where he was living.

Hairdresser Javid Akhtar went missing after failing to show up for the annual registration of his details.

The 49-year-old, who used to own a hairdressing salon, was branded “a dirty middle-aged man” after assaulting a teenage student at his Lockwood premises.

His behaviour towards the vulnerable young girl was captured on CCTV and he pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault.

In December 2011 a crown court judge, who also described him as “wicked”, sentenced him to a community order.

Akhtar was handed an indefinite sexual offences prevention order, which restricted his access with under-18s.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender with police but breached the order on January 19 when he failed to report to Huddersfield Police Station.

Akhtar then failed to notify police when he moved to an address in Crosland Moor .

He had gone to stay with his ex-wife – which he had been barred from doing as part of a restraining order.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “Police became aware of the defendant’s absence on January 19 when he was due to attend and re-register with them.

“This triggered the police having to investigate where he was.”

Kirklees magistrates were told that officers went to Akhtar’s last known address where they found that the property had been let out to a different tenant.

Mr Wills said: “The manager of the letting company said that in mid-December the defendant had talked about letting the property.

“Police then went to an address in Cross Street, Crosland Moor, which was his mum’s and she said that she hadn’t seen him for months.”

Then on Valentine’s Day, police finally found him at his ex wife’s home in Yorkstone, Crosland Moor.

He had been banned from going there by a restraining order made in 2013 following his conviction for a domestic matter.

Mr Wills said: “He claimed that the community wanted him and his wife to reconcile their differences.

“Since January the defendant has evaded detection.

“He has wilfully tried to avoid contact with parties except his immediate family.”

Akhtar claimed that he didn’t tell police where he was because he didn’t know where he would be staying for any length of time.”

His solicitor Rob Fones added that his failure to cooperate with the order was “negligence rather than wilful.”

Magistrates jailed Akhtar for 14 weeks.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.