Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire paramedic who made obscene, homophobic and threatening comments to his colleagues has been banned from working for a further six months.

Andrew Rowley, who was based at Dewsbury Ambulance Station, made lewd remarks and made an offensive gesture to a colleague between November 2004 and March 2013.

Rowley, who was initially suspended from duty in January 2015, made homophobic comments towards a member of staff and used abusive language against another colleague.

A Health and Care Professions Council tribunal also heard that Rowley pointed to his badge and said: “This badge means I can knee you in your b**ls.”

Dewsbury paramedic suspended after inviting one woman colleague to join in group sex and showing another lewd pic

The panel extended the former Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedic’s suspension for six months, starting in February.

Imposing the order panel chair Stephen Fash said: “He has provided no information at all as to insight or remediation.

“In those circumstances, this panel has concluded that his fitness to practise remains impaired by reason of his original misconduct.

“The panel decided that an extension of the suspension order would prevent a recurrence of the misconduct and would act to maintain public confidence in the profession.”