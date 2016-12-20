Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it comes to answering Freedom of Information requests, West Yorkshire Police are well-versed in answering unusual questions.

They have been asked about UFOs, ghosts and zombies and so it probably didn’t come as a surprise to be asked about public locations where people have been caught having sex.

The FOI, published on the force website, asked for the number of heterosexual couples/homosexual men/homosexual women caught having sex in a public place.

The unnamed questioner added: “For each instance, I would like a mention of the public area where they were when they were caught having sex.”

The police released some details but said they did not record the sexuality of those involved.

A total of 41 incidents of “outraging public decency” were recorded between 2011 and November this year.

Precise locations weren’t disclosed but general locations included:

* Back of a fire station

* Cycle path

* Library

* Hall

* Supermarket

* Pavement

* Hospital

* Field

* Woods

* Street/road