The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a regular boys’ jumper with a seemingly innocuous slogan – but this £6 Asda garment has sparked accusations of sexism.

One mother took exception to this apparently harmless item on a visit to Asda.

And on social media she posted that she was ‘gobsmacked and raging’ about it, reports the Liverpool Echo http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/shopping/you-find-4-asda-kids-13052483 .

In a Facebook post – now deleted – Debbie Dee said the slogan ‘Boys will be boys’ was ‘so damaging’.

She posted: “We cannot possibly still be spouting this nonsense to our children.”

Ms Dee added: “Look I get it. Most people say this and don’t mean any harm by it. But boys having their behaviour excused like this from an early age – this message of being above the rules, it sticks.

“It also implies that boys have no impulse control. Boys are perfectly capable of respecting people and property.”

ASDA responded to the post saying: “Our aim is to make clothes people love, never to offend.”