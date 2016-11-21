Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of a Slaithwaite theatre group entertained young fundraisers as a thank you for their efforts.

Toddlers at private day nursery Greyfell Academy in Shepley sang along with the visitors from theatre group Shabang and were given goody bags containing items including badges and free CDs.

The youngsters raised £1,373 in sponsorship for Shabang by taking part in a junior version of the “tough mudder” challenge. Those taking part included Angela Wakefield and her three-year-old daughter Katy, who was born with Williams Syndrome and who loves attending the nursery. The theatre group supported Angela and her family through difficult times following the sudden death of Angela’s partner, Jason.

The money raised by the children will help towards the cost of replacing items such as props, costumes and lighting damaged in a fire which destroyed its premises in Bridge Street.

The theatre group will hold a pop-up winter market from 11am to 3pm this Saturday (November 26) at Shabang’s premises in New Street, Slaithwaite, when attractions will include stalls, children’s crafts, live music and refreshments. It will also hold a Christmas shopping night at 7pm on Friday, December 9, at Huddersfield Ukranian Club in Edgerton.