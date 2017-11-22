Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Almondbury are raising a festive fuss over the state of their village Christmas tree.

The tree placed in Northgate by council workmen and strung with LED lights, has drawn stinging criticism on Facebook with people describing it as “horrendous” and “a mess.”

Some asked if Kirklees Council had put last year’s tree back up while another suggested it looked as if it had been in an avalanche.

Another commented: “It’s a disgrace. Kirklees should be ashamed to put that up.”

Almondbury councillor Bernard McGuin said ward councillors had been told they would have to pay for a tree out of their own budgets – but at the last minute Kirklees had relented and supplied it.

He said: “Next year, it will be up to the ward councillors. Next year, for the whole ward we will have £10,000 to spend on things such as grants to community groups. The cost of the Christmas tree will have to come out of that. We will be looking for businesses to fund it next year.”

Clr McGuin said he had been to look at the tree and agreed it looked shabby.

“I have had to walk away,” he said. “People have been standing by the tree and making a few comments. They are disgusted with it. We didn’t get a choice – the council put it up.”

The Conservative councillor said: “I can understand why people are upset about the tree,” adding in the spirit of Christmas: “It needs lots of tender loving care.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “In partnership with a number of organisations, Kirklees Council agreed in the summer to provide Christmas trees at 67 sites, tied in with the changes to district committees.

“The trees are delivered from the supplier bundled in twine, It takes a few days for them to settle into shape, however if the tree continues to look out of shape we will see what we can do to improve or replace it.”