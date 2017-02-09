Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jeremy Hunt can afford to improve health services in Huddersfield, shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said on a local hospital visit.

Mr Ashworth said if the Government could afford corporate tax breaks and grammar schools it could afford to improve local health services.

The Labour shadow minister was visiting Dewsbury District Hospital today (Thursday).

The hospital’s A&E is expected to be downgraded to an ‘urgent care’ unit later this year.

Mr Ashworth said Tory Health Secretary Mr Hunt should be spending money on tackling the NHS crisis rather than ‘pet projects’.

The MP for Leicester South said: “Jeremy Hunt says there’s no money for this and no money for that, but there’s money to build grammar schools and there’s money to give corporations big tax cuts.

“There’s always money for their pet projects but there’s never money when it’s ordinary people.

“A Labour government will give the NHS the funding it needs.

“I’m focused on fighting for our health service.”

Mr Ashworth said another Labour government would provide ‘the best healthcare provision across Huddersfield and Kirklees’.

He added: “We will ensure we have the best healthcare provision across Huddersfield and Kirklees so the growing population across West Yorkshire doesn’t go without.”

The visit was prompted by Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff and Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin.

Mr Ashworth said he was concerned about Kirklees being left without an emergency care centre if Dewsbury A&E was downgraded and Huddersfield A&E closed.

He said: “I am concerned about that and the reason I’m here was as soon as I was appointed shadow health secretary a few months ago, Paula and Tracy were banging on my door straight away telling me the first thing I needed to do was come here and listen to local people and speak to local health bosses.”

Mr Ashworth added: “I’ve heard the arguments put forward by Paula and Tracy and it’s obvious that local people want the provision here.

“We have had a good meeting here today and I hope Paula and Tracy will continue their campaigning.”

Mr Ashworth said that improving local NHS services was a national priority.

When the Examiner asked if a Labour government would keep Huddersfield and Dewsbury A&Es open he said: “It’s a national priority that every community has the best provision of health care possible and that’s my commitment.

“That’s something we are fighting for and that’s something Paula and Tracy are fighting for.”