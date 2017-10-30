Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youth services could be on the move and a library altered to ‘rationalise’ council buildings.

Calderdale Council is looking at options for the re-provision of youth services in Brighouse, leaving the Aire Street facility surplus to requirements and likely to be sold.

It also wants to look at remodelling and refurbishing Elland Library to include services provided elsewhere.

Clr Mike Payne, chairman of the Strategy and Performance Scrutiny Board, said: “Over the years, the council has accumulated a large number of assets, and as the way we deliver services changes, not all of these are still useful.

“To ensure that the council’s estate is properly managed and the most made of the buildings we continue to run, we want to take a look at the council’s asset management plans. As part of this, we have decided to take the meeting to Elland, where the board will look at some buildings earmarked for disposal as well as plans to refurbish the library to incorporate a wider range of services.”

Since 2013 Calderdale has made over £2m selling off buildings it no longer needs, including £250,000 on the Ellen Royd Clinic in Elland and £262,000 on a site at Lawson Road, Brighouse.

People interested in the latest plans can find out more at the 6pm meeting at Southgate Methodist Church, Elland on November 1.