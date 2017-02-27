Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans shamed the club during Saturday’s away match at Barnsley by stealing beer, spraying it around and throwing bottles.

Videos posted on social media show dozens of young Town fans in the concourse at Oakwell spraying one another with beer, gloating over the theft and throwing bottles.

It is understood trouble flared at half-time when bars were closed with signs up saying no beer would be sold.

One female fan, who has followed Town for over 30 years, said: “I’m not against getting giddy on the concourse, jumping up and down and singing and a bit of beer spills from bottles, but launching them nearly full as far down the concourse as possible where kids and elderly and fans who just want to visit the concessions or go to the loo is not on.

“Plus, they broke into the bar and stole beer, then gloated about it. These aren’t fans, they are mindless thugs who have attached themselves to the club as we’re doing well.

“Stewarding was poor, police non-existent. It was a scary place to be! I got hit with an empty bottle before kick-off. Glad I didn’t have my son. It was shameful.”

Another man tweeted: “Kicking bar down, stealing beer at Barnsley is why I won’t take my son to away games.”

Town fan Oli Wrath said: “To me it looked like a bit of a laugh that some people think has gone too far.

“I agree that the way the alcohol was obtained was incredibly wrong although these lads (and lasses) have a reason to be excited about Town this season, and they’re not frightened to show it off.”

Dave Scholefield, who set up North Stand Loyal, the singing Huddersfield Town movement, said: “This was nothing to do with NSL. I absolutely abhor what’s gone on, theft is wrong. These are boisterous, young Town fans who have had a couple of beers and got a bit carried away.”

Bob Pepper, secretary of Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association, said: “Barnsley staff had closed the kiosks but these were broken into and alcohol stolen. Theft is theft and can’t be tolerated.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “The match passed off without incident. One person was arrested for suspected theft.”

A statement from Huddersfield Town said: “Huddersfield Town can confirm that one individual was arrested by police at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium on Saturday after an incident in the concourse during the half-time interval.

“The club is committed to ensuring that every Huddersfield Town supporter can enjoy their match day, both home and away. Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and the club will work with the authorities to prevent any disorder.

“Huddersfield Town is proud of its fans’ well-earned reputation as passionate, fair and well-behaved football supporters and will not allow this to be tarnished by a small number of individuals in isolated incidents.”