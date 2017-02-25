Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

PEOPLE who knew kidnapped schoolgirl Shannon Matthews have said the case should be reopened in a Channel 5 documentary.

‘Shannon Matthews: What Happened Next’ features interviews with residents of Dewsbury Moor who believe that justice has not been fully served.

Shannon’s mother Karen and co-conspirator Michael Donovan were both jailed for the nine-year-old’s abduction.

They have since been freed and are living elsewhere.

But others close to the case believe neither Karen nor Donovan, who has learning difficulties, were clever enough to organise the failed plot.

The documentary is set to explore this.

Sentencing the pair Mr Justice McCombe implied that others may have been involved in the scheme.

But nobody else was ever charged.

Julie Bushby, who led a search to find Shannon when she was missing, remained friends with Karen after the kidnap was revealed to be a hoax.

Ms Bushby, who still lives on Dewsbury Moor, visited Karen for four years while she was in prison.

And while Karen has told Ms Bushby others were involved, she has urged the mum-of-eight to come clean.

‘Shannon Matthews: What Happened Next’ will be shown on Channel 5 on Tuesday at 10pm.