Tributes have been paid to a Shelley mum-of-two who got the all-clear from breast cancer only to be diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Rebekah Cole, 40, underwent months of chemotherapy, a mastectomy and radiotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2015.

But tragically within months of being given the all-clear, tests revealed she had an aggressive lung cancer and was given less than a year to live.

Doctors told her there was nothing they could do but determined to survive for her children, Isaac, nine, and Alysia, she pinned her final hopes on an alternative therapy.

A crowdfunding page was set up by Rebekah’s friend Samantha Rhodes to raise £20,000 for specialist immunotherapy treatment in Germany.

Being the selfless person she was, Rebekah even found the strength to help other cancer sufferers maintain some control by becoming an ambassador for ‘Paxman Cooling Caps’ which she herself used throughout her treatment to retain her hair.

Rebekah, who ran Woodview Health and Beauty in Shelley, knew how important it was to cancer patients not to lose their hair during treatment.

Rebekah, married to Rob, died on November 20 at Kirkwood Hospice and friends have paid tribute.

Samantha Rhodes said: “We have all truly lost what can only be described as an angel but her beautiful soul will live on and she will remain in our hearts, memories and minds forever.”

Her funeral was held on Tuesday at Huddersfield Crematorium.

The crowdfunding appeal has raised £6,353 and money will go towards a family holiday.