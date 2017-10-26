Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman branded Cabinet members “a nest of vipers” in a Commons debate on Brexit today (THURS).

The Labour MP asked Brexit Secretary David Davies when he would “stop fudging” after the minister had to backtrack on claims that MPs may only be given a vote on the Brexit deal after the country had left the European Union.

Mr Sheerman said: “This is a complex matter, this vote and our constituents and the people of this country deserve clarity.

“We understand and sympathise why he fudged yesterday and that’s why he’s here today - because the nest of vipers behind him and in the Cabinet make him a fudger. Stop fudging – be honest with the British people.”

There were hisses from the Labour benches as Mr Davis denied having “fudged” when giving evidence to the Commons committee on Exiting the EU.

He told the Commons: “I think we are having this discussion today precisely because I didn’t fudge yesterday - I told the committee what I saw the facts were and it in no way changed our intent or our indeed commitment to the House.”

During the debate, Mr Davis faced calls to guarantee in law that MPs will have a “meaningful” vote on the final Brexit deal.

Mr Davis said EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier wanted to conclude negotiations by October next year. He said it was the Government’s “intent and expectation” that MPs will have a vote before the European Parliament votes on the deal, adding: “That stands.”

He said if the current timetable was met then it was likely the European Parliament will have a vote in December, 2018, or January, 2019, noting: “We will have that before the House before then. There’s no doubt about that. That undertaking is absolutely cast-iron.”