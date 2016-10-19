Login Register
Sheepridge man Colin Winteringham stole from Boots to survive

He was struggling to pay off loan shark debts

Paul Faith/PA Wire Boots The Chemist
Boots The Chemist

A Sheepridge man stole as he struggled to settle his debts with loan sharks.

Colin Winteringham, of Well Grove, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to stealing teeth whitening products from Boots in Huddersfield on September 8.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said that he took the products worth £70 from the King Street store and took off the security tags.

The 55-year-old then tried to leave the store but was detained outside by security staff and the goods were recovered.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said the reason behind the theft was a lack of finances.

She said: “He’s gone to loan sharks to borrow money – his benefits were stopped and they simply could not survive.

“The offences have been committed to financially assist the family, not to assist him in taking illicit substances or alcohol.”

Mrs Kidd told the court that Winteringham is now in receipt of his benefits and the family’s finances are in a better position.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “This isn’t the solution to debt problems, going out stealing.

“If you go down that road you will end up in prison.”

Judge Fanning sentenced Winteringham to an eight-week curfew.

Ordering him to pay a total of £140 in costs and victim surcharge, he added: “You’ve increased your debt by another £140 on top of the debt that you already can’t cope with.

“You have to get a grip because repeat stealing results in you going to prison. That will be your next port of call.”

