A Sheepridge man was found with cannabis when police stopped his vehicle.

But it took months for the drugs case to come to court after the cigarette had to be sent off for analysis.

Reece Dallagher, of Sheepridge Grove, was convicted of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance in December.

On May 8 police stopped the 30-year-old’s Vauxhall Corsa on Lister Street in Moldgreen.

He had a rolled up cigarette in his possession and that was seized.

In December Kirklees Magistrates sentenced Dallagher to a community order with a curfew and banned him from driving for 12 months.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “The defendant gave a no comment interview and this cigarette had to be sent off for forensic analysis.

“As a result this matter became detached from the driving offence dealt with in December.”

Dallagher pleaded guilty to possessing a class B drug.

Magistrates gave him a 12-month conditional discharge after his solicitor argued that it should have been dealt with during his last court appearance.

They ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.