Sheepridge road closed off as police investigate 'shooting incident'

Resident says it's the fifth shooting in recent times

Police close road in Sheepridge after incident
Roads are closed off as police investigate reports of a shooting in Sheepridge.

Sheepridge Road, at the junction with Brackenhall Road, is currently closed off as police carry out door to door enquiries.

One resident, Mike Harwood, told the Examiner he was told there had been a “shooting incident” as police sought witnesses.

He said: “I was woken up by them, so didn’t hear or see anything, but they said they were investigating a shooting.

“It seems to be round the corner before the shops, but that’s all I know.”

Another man, who asked not to be named, said he believed it was the fifth incident involving firearms in the area.

He said: “The police are reassuring, but how safe is this place? It’s the fifth incident I think in a year.”

The road around The Top Club, near Our Lady of Lourdes church, has been closed off. An alleyway between a row of shops and houses was being searched this afternoon.

Buses were being diverted away from the busy road.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Armed police were called to Bracken Hall Road today at about 10.50am

to a report of a firearms discharge in the street.

"No-one appears to have been injured in the incident and officers are on scene.

"A local man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody. Early enquiries are underway to determine precisely what has taken place."

