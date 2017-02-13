Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been given a suspended sentence after police discovered cannabis plants growing in two bedrooms she had sublet.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers went to the address in Sheepridge Road, Sheepridge on August 3 last year following a report that cannabis was being produced inside.

Shelaine Charles was present and said later she had sublet the two upstairs bedrooms to a man called Sebastian in return for £400 a month.

The bedrooms had plastic sheeting covering the walls and windows and were equipped with ventilating ducting, fans and 15 high intensity heating units suspended over 39 plants.

Emma Downing, prosecuting, said the plants were still some time away from full flowering maturity but would have provided up to 3.51 kilograms which would have been worth around £11,000.

The court heard from a probation officer that Charles was a vulnerable person with no previous convictions who had both personal and financial difficulties and who would benefit from support.

She had not been able to afford the rent after a friend left and made the decision to sublet the bedrooms.

Charles, 27, admitted producing cannabis and was given a four month prison sentence suspended for two years with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said it did not matter who was running the cannabis farm.

“You were perfectly well aware it was there and quite a sophisticated operation,” he told her.

But he accepted she needed help. “I am quite sure however you cannot have been the prime mover in all of this because of your vulnerability. You simply wouldn’t have the means to deal with this, you have been put upon.”