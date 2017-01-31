Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman is fighting to reopen a family butcher’s shop that has closed after 80 years of trading.

Mark Lockwood, who ran H Mitchell Butchers at Station Street in the town centre, shut up shop on Saturday (Jan 28) after failing to reach agreement with landlord Kirklees Council over the cost of repairs needed to the building and future rental terms.

Mark, who worked at the shop with partner Allison Pope and apprentice Aaron Jarvis, said the only commonsense thing to do was to cease trading because moving to new premises would be too expensive and the best terms Kirklees could offer was a one-year rolling lease.

Moving would mean spending £80,000 to £100,000 on new refrigeration units and £10,000 to £15,000 for flooring.

Mr Sheerman, who spearheads the Huddersfield 2020 group working to boost investment in the town, said he would be raising the issue with Kirklees Council director Jacqui Gedman to see if some way could be found to allow the shop to resume trading.

“It is absolutely disgraceful to see a butcher’s shop that was in Huddersfield long before the ring road was built closing in these circumstances," said the Labour MP.

“I am a regular customer there, I know the family and I know what they have done to keep a wonderful business going all these years.

“I am going to get in touch with Jacqui Gedman to see if there may be some emergency package to keep them there. The whole essence of what we are trying to do through Huddersfield 2020 is to keep individual independent businesses in the town. This shop is one of the best examples of that kind of business and the council should go the extra mile to keep it.”

Mitchell’s is the oldest butcher’s shop in Huddersfield town centre and one of its longest-established businesses of any kind.

Mark’s father David ran it for more than 50 years and the shop would have notched up 80 years of trading this October.

The closure of the shop prompted a strong reaction on Facebook.

Ann Rollinson posted: “Oh what sad news for Huddersfield. The staff there could have got jobs on the stage as they served everyone with a smile and a joke. Not to mention the best of meat. Best of luck to all the family and staff. You will be missed.”

Andrew Martin-Wells added: “Kirklees should have bent over backwards to help a business that has been there for 80 years serving the people of Huddersfield. It’s not the tenants fault that the building needs upgrading. This is down to the landlord and how many businesses can run on a one year rolling lease?”