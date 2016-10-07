Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Sheila Barker inquest: Angry daughter raised concerns about Thongsbridge care home

Sheila Barker, 91, suffered terrible pain from pressure sores while living at White Rose Care Home

White Rose House Care Centre, Holme Valley Memorial Grounds, Holmfirth
White Rose House Care Centre, Holme Valley Memorial Grounds, Holmfirth

A doctor told an inquest how the daughter of a 91-year-old woman suffering from terrible pressure sores expressed concerns about her care.

Sheila Barker, a retired secretary and mother of two daughters, had been a resident at White Rose House care home in Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, since 2007.

An inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard that problems developed after she suffered a fall and a fracture of a thighbone in the autumn of 2011.

This led to a lack of mobility with pressure sores developing on her heels in March 2012 and later another pressure sore on her back – a source of major concern. She died on August 10, 2013.

A post mortem found Mrs Barker died from sepsis with ischemic heart disease a contributory factor.

Assistant coroner Mary Burke read a statement by Dr Mark Taylor, of the Honley Surgery practice, which treated Mrs Barker.

He said: “On Saturday, August 10, I was off duty but went upstairs to review Mrs Barker at the White Rose care home.

Sheila Barker with daughter Jean Eastwood

“Her breathing was gasping in nature. I informed her daughter that I thought her mother was approaching the end of her life. She died about an hour later.

“On Monday, August 12, I rang Jean Eastwood, her daughter, to express my condolences. She expressed concerns about her mother’s care in the months leading up to her death.”

In a statement read to the court by Mrs Burke, Elaine Ellis, a specialist nurse at Kirkwood Hospice, said: “On August 7, 2013 I took a phone call from a staff nurse at the White Rose care home.

Sheila Barker
Sheila Barker

“Mrs Barker was not subject to a safeguarding case. I was asked to provide support to her daughters. At 2.45pm I visited and saw Sheila and both daughters. Sheila was semi-conscious. She was crying out in distress.

“Her daughters were very angry and upset by her mother’s care. I said Sheila should have extra painkillers to keep her pain-free and she was made as comfortable as possible.”

On Friday the inquest will hear evidence in person from Dr Peter Kroker, a specialist in medical care of the elderly, who will provide an overview of Mrs Barker’s care.

Today's top stories

The drone pilot that stopped Town match Watch: Mirfield rail parking chaos Council van caught on double yellows How to watch the Draconids meteors
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Daughters criticise standard of care at White Rose Care Home, Thongsbridge, after mum dies

Sheila Barker, 91, suffered terrible pain before she died with appalling pressure sores

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirkwood Hospice
Places
Thongsbridge
Honley
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Mirfield
    'Things have turned nasty': Double parking near Mirfield Railway Station sparks road rage
  2. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Conrad Williams avoids punishment after his drone halts Town game
  3. Halifax
    Huddersfield man Matthew Lodge jailed after going 'beserk' in pub
  4. Kirklees Council
    Kirklees Council's parking enforcement van caught on camera - parked on double yellow lines!
  5. Kirklees Council
    Kirklees Council-funded taxi for special needs pupils clamped outside school

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent