A doctor told an inquest how the daughter of a 91-year-old woman suffering from terrible pressure sores expressed concerns about her care.

Sheila Barker, a retired secretary and mother of two daughters, had been a resident at White Rose House care home in Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, since 2007.

An inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard that problems developed after she suffered a fall and a fracture of a thighbone in the autumn of 2011.

This led to a lack of mobility with pressure sores developing on her heels in March 2012 and later another pressure sore on her back – a source of major concern. She died on August 10, 2013.

A post mortem found Mrs Barker died from sepsis with ischemic heart disease a contributory factor.

Assistant coroner Mary Burke read a statement by Dr Mark Taylor, of the Honley Surgery practice, which treated Mrs Barker.

He said: “On Saturday, August 10, I was off duty but went upstairs to review Mrs Barker at the White Rose care home.

Sheila Barker with daughter Jean Eastwood

“Her breathing was gasping in nature. I informed her daughter that I thought her mother was approaching the end of her life. She died about an hour later.

“On Monday, August 12, I rang Jean Eastwood, her daughter, to express my condolences. She expressed concerns about her mother’s care in the months leading up to her death.”

In a statement read to the court by Mrs Burke, Elaine Ellis, a specialist nurse at Kirkwood Hospice, said: “On August 7, 2013 I took a phone call from a staff nurse at the White Rose care home.

Sheila Barker

“Mrs Barker was not subject to a safeguarding case. I was asked to provide support to her daughters. At 2.45pm I visited and saw Sheila and both daughters. Sheila was semi-conscious. She was crying out in distress.

“Her daughters were very angry and upset by her mother’s care. I said Sheila should have extra painkillers to keep her pain-free and she was made as comfortable as possible.”

On Friday the inquest will hear evidence in person from Dr Peter Kroker, a specialist in medical care of the elderly, who will provide an overview of Mrs Barker’s care.