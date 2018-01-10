Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Shelley College student was one of four people injured after a car ploughed into a bus stop in a horror crash on Wakefield Road this morning.

Witnesses told how the black BMW mounted the pavement and collided with three people who were waiting at the bus stop.

Shelley College have since confirmed one of its students has been involved but declined to comment further at this stage.

The driver of the BMW was also injured and was taken to HRI.

Police confirmed two females have been seriously injured and a third person suffered minor injuries.

One woman said: “I’ve heard a teenage girl ran out onto the road an the driver swerved.

“We don’t know what’s gone on. That bus stop is used by a lot of kids going to Shelley College.”

Another woman, who did not want to be named said: “Luckily I drove my daughter to school today, but that’s her usual stop to Shelley College. Kids use the 81 service to Kirburton pick up at that stop.

“It just doesn’t bear thinking about what could have happened.

“I’ve heard those injured are okay.”

Another man told the Examiner at the scene his sister had been injured and he was waiting for news, but would not comment further.

Due to the time of the incident lots of people saw the aftermath of the incident which saw multiple emergency services vehicles flood the scene.

Police closed the road at the junction with Broad Lane causing significant diversions for motorists.