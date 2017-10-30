Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shelley Football Club, which saw its bonfire go up in flames earlier than planned when it was torched by arsonists , has been inundated with donations of wood ensuring that it can host its event this Friday.

Organisers, supporters and players who had spent three weeks building the bonfire at their Stafflex Arena complex at Storthes Hall feared that with only a week to gather new wood they would have to cancel their annual Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza.

But after an appeal in the Examiner they replenished the bonfire in just a day-and-a-half.

“We now have so much wood that it’s filled the field and we are having to turn people away,” said club director Lee Henton.

“We must have had 100 calls in one day. I took one call during a match from a man who offered me a pantechnicon full of wood. Another chap had just ripped out a kitchen and brought us skirting boards, architrave and other stuff.

“We are now asking people not to drop off any more. The response has been tremendous. We cannot thank people enough. It’s going to be the biggest bonfire in history!”

In previous years the club has welcomed around 800 people to its site for Guy Fawkes’ Night. And to prevent a recurrence of last week’s arson attack security will be present until the bonfire is officially lit.

On Friday gates open at 6pm with the bonfire lit about 7pm and the fireworks display at 8pm. Entry costs £3 (adults), £2 (students) and £1 (children). Proceeds go to club funds.