Shepley toddlers take on "tough mudder" challenge for fire-struck charity Shabang!

The theatre group has been given a boost by youngsters at Grey Fell Academy day nursery

Simon Morley
Children of Grey Fell Academy, Shepley, get ready for their sensory assault course around the play area, in aid of Shabang. Front Angela Wakefield with her daughter Katy who has Williams syndrome and her keyworker Gemma Washington.

Toddlers tackled a “tough mudder” obstacle course to raise vital funds for a charity getting back on its feet after a devastating fire.

The youngsters at private day nursery Grey Fell Academy in Shepley crawled through paddling pools filled with shaving foam, mud and even baked beans in the sponsored event to raise more than £1,000 for Shabang! theatre group, which catering for people with additional needs.

Those taking part included Angela Wakefield and her three-year-old daughter Katy, who was born with Williams Syndrome and who loves attending the nursery.

The theatre group supported Angela and her family through difficult times following the sudden death of Angela’s partner, Jason.

Shabang had to leave its permanent home at The Watershed on Bridge Street, Slaithwaite, following a fire caused by an electrical fault in August. The group has been operating temporarily from Slaithwaite Civic Hall.

Money raised by the children will help towards the cost of replacing items such as sensory props, costumes and lighting damaged in the blaze as well as helping promote the theatre group’s Pop Up winter market to be held on November 26.

