Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man burgled his next door neighbour’s home after climbing through the shared loft space, a court heard.

Paul Bailey was “rattling” and desperate to find property to sell to support his addiction to heroin and crack cocaine.

But he was linked to the break-in after leaving pieces of loft insulation strewn about, a crime which his own solicitor admitted hardly required Sherlock Holmes to figure out.

Bailey, of Parkwood Road in Longwood, pleaded guilty to burglary when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said the raid took place between December 19 and Christmas Day while the home’s owner was away on holiday in India.

The attacked address was in Beaumont Street, Batley, and Bailey was living next door at the time.

The 42-year-old entered from the neighbouring terraced house via the loft hatch and carried out an untidy search, stealing a silver watch and £50 cash.

The female victim returned home to find a wardrobe open with items thrown over the floor.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “There was loft insulation on the carpet in the spare bedroom and the loft hatch had not been closed properly.

“The rest of the property was secure so it became clear that’s how the burglary had taken place.”

Police attended at Bailey’s home and he initially claimed that he too had been a victim of crime and that his television was missing.

Mr Bozman explained: “An examination of the address showed that it was possible to gain access into the neighbouring property.

“Mr Bailey said he’d lost his job and needed some money to buy his drug habit.

“He was aware of the access and thought that the neighbours were away because he’d not heard any noses in the preceding weeks.”

Bailey tested positive for the use of opiates and cocaine in his system following his arrest.

(Photo: Richard Williams)

Bob Carr, mitigating, told magistrates that his client recently became addicted to these drugs but then lost his job as a car sprayer before Christmas.

He said: “He found himself in desperate need of heroin, he was rattling and had no money whatsoever.

“The easiest option was to go next door to see if they had anything valuable to sell.

“There was no sophistication whatsoever and it was bound to lead to him.

“He goes down into the neighbour’s property, leaving evidence and the hatch open.

“It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to discover who is responsible.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until February 1 so that a full probation report can be prepared.

In the meantime Bailey must live and sleep at his address and not contact the victim.