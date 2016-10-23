Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

She's 102 ... and still borrowing books

Library's oldest borrower Frances Hardwick gets a great birthday surprise

At the age of 102 Frances Hardwick gets through a book every week courtesy of her friends at Kirklees Council’s home library service.

And given that she’s been a regular user for 20 years Frances, from Dewsbury, can claim to have read in the region of 1,000 books.

As the library’s oldest borrower she looks forward to her fortnightly delivery. But when driver Ian Newsam turned up he brought more than her regular large-print crime books. To celebrate Frances’s 102nd birthday he and the team surprised her with a birthday card and a bouquet.

It was a thrilled and delighted Frances who accepted the gifts and enjoyed the moment.

“The service is wonderful,” she said. “I’m so grateful for their visits. I don’t know what I’d do without them.

“I really enjoy reading the two books I get every fortnight but it’s more than a book service. The people are so helpful and friendly and I know that if I have any problems they will try their hardest to help me.”

Born at the outset of the Great War in 1914, Frances was one of nine children. She left school aged 14 to work as a weaver at the Wormald & Walker blanket mills in Dewsbury, makers of the world-famous Dormy luxury blankets that were sent to soldiers serving on the front line in World War II. Six pairs were also sent to the Queen and Prince Philip when they married in 1947.

Frances later worked at Brown’s – later Nickerson’s Chemicals – in Dewsbury until her retirement aged 68. A widow for 50 years, she has three children and four grandchildren. Of her long life she says: “I’ve had such a wonderful life. I just wish I could do it all over again.”

Delivery driver Ian said: “Frances is an amazing lady – independent, bright as a button and with a great sense of humour. I look forward to our chats. And when I’m leaving she always gets up to stand at the window and wave a cheery goodbye.”

Today's top stories

Another possible stab victim Nasty attack on Boxing Day Dog sex allegations Huddersfield's scariest pubs
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Honley rallies round in bid to save their village library after Kirklees cut its opening hours

Volunteers and community members are determined to host events to keep the library an exciting place to visit

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Places
Dewsbury

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Calderdale Royal Hospital
    Top Huddersfield doctors discuss vote of no confidence to sack CCG bosses
  2. Huddersfield town centre
    21-year-old man attacked outside Verve Bar in early hours
  3. West Yorkshire News
    New home plans for 300-year-old Huddersfield pub
  4. Bradford Crown Court
    Michael St Hilaire bit and spat on ex-partner because she 'disrespected' him
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Two Derby County fans arrested after damage caused at Boy and Barrel pub

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent