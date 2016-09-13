Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Shock as player Daniel Wilkinson collapses and dies following match with Brighouse Town

  • Updated
  • By

The Shaw Lane Aquaforce defender was rushed to Calderdale Royal Hospital after collapsing

Brighouse Town FC
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Football fans were “united in grief” on Tuesday after a talented player collapsed and died after a game at Brighouse Town.

Barnsley-based Shaw Lane Aquaforce defender Daniel Wilkinson, 26, collapsed 60 minutes into the match at Brighouse shortly after 9pm on Monday evening, where his team were leading 2-0.

The former Hull City junior was given CPR on the side of the pitch on St Giles Road before being rushed to Calderdale Royal Hospital .

Daniel, who worked full time as an accountant, was pronounced dead in hospital.

In a statement Shaw Lane’s chairman Craig Wood said: “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the tragic loss of Daniel Wilkinson who has sadly passed away after collapsing on the pitch during the game last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

Facebook
Shaw Lane AFC defender Daniel Wilkinson

“The club would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received throughout the night.”

Tributes came pouring in from football fans from across the country.

Keith Trudgeon wrote: “What sad news. Thoughts are with his family, friends and all at Shaw Lane AFC from all at Stalybridge Celtic.

“The non league family is united in grief.”

Brighouse Town AFC. Dual Seal Stadium, St. Giles Road,Brighouse.

Silsden AFC chairman John Lohan said: “We all stand together and pray for the player’s family” while Hull City supporter Julie Gibson added: “I remember Danny and his teammates of that era. So unbelievably sad and tragic.”

Mr Wilkinson was signed to Shaw Lane from Walsall-based Rushall Olympic this summer, and had previously played for Scarborough Athletic and Goole AFC.

Daniel Wilkinson playing for Rushall Olympic in 2015

He had signed a professional deal with Hull in 2010, and had spent time on loan at Harrogate Town and North Ferriby United.

The talented player had also played for his university team Loughborough while studying there for a degree in Accounting and Financial Managagement.

He worked for Barber Harrison & Platt Chartered Accountants in Sheffield. He had recently moved in with his girlfriend.

Today's top stories

Women spotted his spy camera in loos Staff and patients treated at HRI Footballer dies after Brighouse match Terrible memories of Storthes Hall
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Brighouse Town ask Huddersfield Town fans to back their FA Cup bid

There's a special offer for Non League Day

Related Tags

Organisations
Calderdale Royal Hospital
Teams
Brighouse Town FC

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Crosland Moor
    Ghulam Dastgir put hidden camera in ladies' toilet at Bradley firm where he worked
  2. Storthes Hall
    "I'll never forget the look of terror on her face." Daughter relives mum's years at Storthes Hall
  3. Brighouse Town FC
    Shock as player Daniel Wilkinson collapses and dies following match with Brighouse Town
  4. Kirklees Council
    Children's centres could close as Kirklees Council plans young people's services shake-up
  5. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Outbreak of scabies shuts ward at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent