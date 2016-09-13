Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Football fans were “united in grief” on Tuesday after a talented player collapsed and died after a game at Brighouse Town.

Barnsley-based Shaw Lane Aquaforce defender Daniel Wilkinson, 26, collapsed 60 minutes into the match at Brighouse shortly after 9pm on Monday evening, where his team were leading 2-0.

The former Hull City junior was given CPR on the side of the pitch on St Giles Road before being rushed to Calderdale Royal Hospital .

Daniel, who worked full time as an accountant, was pronounced dead in hospital.

In a statement Shaw Lane’s chairman Craig Wood said: “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the tragic loss of Daniel Wilkinson who has sadly passed away after collapsing on the pitch during the game last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

Facebook Shaw Lane AFC defender Daniel Wilkinson

“The club would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received throughout the night.”

Tributes came pouring in from football fans from across the country.

Keith Trudgeon wrote: “What sad news. Thoughts are with his family, friends and all at Shaw Lane AFC from all at Stalybridge Celtic.

“The non league family is united in grief.”

Brighouse Town AFC. Dual Seal Stadium, St. Giles Road,Brighouse.

Silsden AFC chairman John Lohan said: “We all stand together and pray for the player’s family” while Hull City supporter Julie Gibson added: “I remember Danny and his teammates of that era. So unbelievably sad and tragic.”

Mr Wilkinson was signed to Shaw Lane from Walsall-based Rushall Olympic this summer, and had previously played for Scarborough Athletic and Goole AFC.

Daniel Wilkinson playing for Rushall Olympic in 2015

He had signed a professional deal with Hull in 2010, and had spent time on loan at Harrogate Town and North Ferriby United.

The talented player had also played for his university team Loughborough while studying there for a degree in Accounting and Financial Managagement.

He worked for Barber Harrison & Platt Chartered Accountants in Sheffield. He had recently moved in with his girlfriend.