An HGV driver was caught by police on the M62 checking his phone while his foot was on the dashboard.

Shocking footage released by Highways England today shows the trucker distracted from the road with no way to halt his huge wagon quickly.

The driver was snared by an undercover operation after travelling up the M18 to the M62.

Police have been using an unmarked lorry to catch wagon drivers driving dangerously.

The high position of the HGV cab lets officers film the offences taking place using a video camera.

One pulled over by Devon and Cornwall Police was found to have sent 10 replies to 10 texts within one hour.

In Surrey an HGV driver was seen trying to put toothpaste on a toothbrush while in the East Midlands a driver was spotted steering with his knees while he ate his lunch and used his mobile phone.

The offenders were among more than 4,000 dangerous drivers on England’s roads caught by a single unmarked HGV cab over the past two years.

Latest statistics show that mobile phone use is a factor in an average of two deaths on the roads every month, with 124 people losing their lives over the past five years and 521 suffering a serious injury.

Chief Cons Anthony Bangham from the roads policing unit at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Driving whilst distracted is completely unacceptable and police are also making use of the tougher new penalties to stop this dangerous behaviour by ensuring that offenders face the full weight of law.

“People have to think about the consequences of their actions – a moment’s distraction can change innocent lives.

“It is never a risk worth taking.”

Richard Leonard, Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, said: “The HGV cab, which is funded by Highways England, has been patrolling motorways and major A roads over the past couple of years with the aim of improving road safety.

“We’ve found that the vast majority of drivers are sensible behind the wheel but a few have got into bad habits, or are simply ignoring the law and putting themselves and others at risk.

“It’s shocking that around two thirds of the drivers that were stopped were using their phones when the statistics show that mobile phone use contributes to two deaths every month on the roads.

“The footage of the driver with his foot up on the dashboard is particularly alarming, and I dread to think what would have happened if he had needed to brake suddenly.

“We will continue to use the cab to tackle deaths and serious injuries and to encourage people to improve how they drive.”

The operation in Yorkshire saw officers issue 146 fixed or graduated penalty notices and 446 traffic offence reports – usually requiring attendance at a driver education course.

Two drivers were prosecuted for more serious offences.

Reasons for stopping drivers in the region included:

• Using mobile phones – 203

• Not wearing seatbelts – 255

• Not in proper control of vehicles – 33

• Speeding – 3