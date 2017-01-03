These amazing photographs capture the immediate aftermath of the shooting on the M62 ... and show bullet holes in a car windscreen.
A couple of prestige vehicles look to have been boxed in by other cars – thought to be unmarked police vehicles – on the slip road from the westbound carriageway down to the Ainley Top roundabout.
One of them is a white Audi and at least three bullet holes can be seen in its windscreen.
One man was killed at the scene by police marksmen around 6pm yesterday in what police have described as a pre-planned operation and five more are in custody.
It is thought at least one of them had been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The tragedy is not related to terrorism.