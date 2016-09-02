Login Register
Shocking number of children in our region will be obese by the time they leave junior school

And that's one in three in Yorkshire and the Humber

Almost 6,000 children in Yorkshire and the Humber will be obese by the end of junior school, Cancer Research UK says
Thousands who will start primary school in Yorkshire and the Humber next week will be obese or overweight by the time they go to high school.

Cancer Research UK said yesterday almost 6,000 children will be obese by the end of junior school and the charity is warning this could lead to serious health problems later in life.

This worrying statistic adds to the fact that more than one in five children in the region are already overweight or obese when they start primary school.

And by the time they leave, that figure rises to one in three.

To highlight the staggeringly high level of children’s obesity, Cancer Research UK has transformed a store front into an XL school uniform ‘shop’ window to show the new norm of larger school uniforms.

Cancer Research UK's XL uniforms shop

Photographs of mannequins wearing the XL school uniforms have been released as part of the charity’s Junk Free TV campaign, after it says the Government reneged on its commitment to publish a robust strategy to tackle the crisis of children’s obesity.

The plan published last month failed to contain any commitments to protect children from junk food marketing or vital mandatory targets to reduce the amount of fat, sugar and salt in food.

Encouraging exercise and a sugar tax alone won’t curb the rise of ill health which could cost the NHS billions.

So Cancer Research UK is now urging people across Yorkshire and the Humber to email their MP to raise the issue with Prime Minster Theresa May.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for the region, said: “The figures and images released highlight the urgent need to help protect the health of the region’s youngsters. The Government has failed to do so.

“Obese children are around five times more likely to grow into obese adults and obese adults are more likely to develop cancer and other diseases.

“There are lots of factors working against families when it comes to helping children make healthy choices – including children being bombarded with junk food advertising.

“That’s why we need people to email their MPs and demand robust action to help give our children the best possible chance of a healthy future.”

Being overweight or obese is the single biggest cause of preventable cancer in the UK after smoking and contributes to 18,100 cases of the disease every year. It is linked to 10 types of cancer including bowel, breast, and pancreatic.

