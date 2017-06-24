Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the shocking injuries caused to a young Huddersfield man during an unprovoked attack in Greenhead Park.

Brave Aston Collins was left pouring with blood after he was kicked in the head by a teenage boy causing a broken jaw and numerous other injuries to his face.

The senseless attack has left Aston, 20, of Edgerton, traumatised and with months of recovery ahead of him - including an operation to repair his jaw.

He is struggling to talk about what happened but his mum Kellie Collins has spoken out as she wants his attacker - a 14-year-old boy - brought to justice.

Kellie said: “It was one kick that caused all this damage.

“His jaw is broken and he has two fractures to his cheek. His nose is still bleeding on and off and it’s four days since the attack.

“The surgeons wanted to operate but they need to wait for the swelling to go down.

“His jaw needs to be pinned and a metal plate inserted in his cheek.

“He’s traumatised by what’s happened and doesn’t understand why this lad attacked him.”

Detectives are investigating the attack which happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday as Aston and some other skateboarders were at Greenhead Park.

Kellie said: “An Asian lad came up to him and asked to borrow his speaker which he was playing music on. He said he was about to leave, so there was no point as he’d need it back. But as Aston crouched down to put it in his bag the boy kicked him in the head.

“Everybody panicked so nobody ran after the lad. They were all in shock.

“There was blood gushing everywhere from Aston’s face.

“One of the group helped him pick up his bag and they ran to our house which fortunately is just near the park in Edgerton.”

Kellie is now hoping police will track down the attacker, who has a distinctive blue cast on his arm.

She addded: “I just want him caught. Aston wasn’t doing anything wrong, he didn’t respond to him in a cocky way. He’s got months of recovery ahead of him now.”

Detectives are investigating the attack and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Pc Paul Campbell of Kirklees CID, said: “We are investigating this serious assault, which left the victim with a broken jaw. We hope that members of the public will recognise the description of the suspect to come forward and help with our enquiries.”

The suspect is described as an Asian male, aged 14, 5ft 6”, medium build, with short brown hair. He had a blue cast on his arm and was carrying a black school bag and school kit.

Anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime number 13170286357 or call the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.