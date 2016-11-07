Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This sickening footage shows a dog walker appearing to beat his defenceless pet with a rounders bat.

The video was taken on Sunnymead in Scissett on Sunday morning by a neighbour and has been shared on social media more than 4,000 times.

The RSPCA have said they are aware of the incident and have launched an investigation.

The clip was shared by a friend of the anonymous resident, with many calling it “disgraceful”.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The video shows a man and woman walking the dog on a communal grassy area holding the bat, as the man waves it around intimidating the animal before hitting it after it lies down and refuses to move.

One person commenting on the clip said it made her stomach “physically turn”.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: “We have been made aware of a video that appears to shows a dog being beaten with a rounders bat in a playing field in Sunnymead, Huddersfield.

“This is a distressing video and our officers are currently investigating.

“We urge anyone with information to contact us on our cruelty and advice line on 0300 123 4999.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added they were aware of the incident after it was reported on Sunday evening, and could assist the RSPCA’s investigation if required.