Shop assistant struck with metal bar during raid at Co-op petrol station in Birchencliffe

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A PETROL station worker was struck with a metal bar during a terrifying robbery in Birchencliffe .

The alarm was raised at the Co-operative petrol station in Halifax Road shortly before 3am on Tuesday when a woman entered the petrol kiosk and asked about contactless payment.

Two men followed her in and a male worker behind the counter was threatened. They demanded cash from the till and one of the raiders struck the assistant with a metal bar.

Two other staff – a woman sales assistant and a male security guard – were then forced into a back room and the raiders demanded the combination for the safe.

The suspects fled the scene with cash and cigarettes.

The male assistant was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary .

The kiosk remained sealed off on Tuesday morning with police officers standing guard.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Huddersfield CID , said: “We are investigating a robbery at the Co-op petrol station between 2.30am and 3am.

“Three suspects entered the kiosk. One of them was a woman who asked about contactless payment before two men entered the store and demanded cash from the tills and the combination for the safe.

“A quantity of cash and cigarettes were stolen."

Huddersfield Daily Examiner Detective Inspector Stephanie Wiseman at Huddersfield Police Station.

She added: “This must have been a pretty terrifying ordeal for staff and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw suspicious activity in the area to get in touch.”

The petrol station was hit by a devastating blaze in July when the shop was destroyed by fire.

It is thought an electrical fault caused a blaze in the roof.

A temporary ‘pop up shop’ was put in its place so that the petrol station could re-open.

Anyone with information on the raid should contact police on 101.