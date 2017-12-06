Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s newest toy store will not be opening on Christmas Eve – because of its owner’s religious beliefs.

Gary Grant, owner of The Entertainer chain of shops, has vowed to put God before profits in not opening on Sundays, which this year includes Christmas Eve.

This is despite opening his newest store in Kingsgate just two weeks before Christmas.

A self-described “charismatic evangelical” Christian, Mr Grant’s shops have never opened on Sundays.

He said: “In ’95, when Sunday trading became legal, God challenged me, ‘are you going to give up Sunday trading?’. Keeping the Sabbath holy is one of the ten commandments, so I felt that I shouldn’t be opening the doors on a Sunday.

“For many of our 1,700 staff, they say that the fact that they can have a day off with the family on a Sunday is really important to them, regardless of what they believe.”

He estimated that if they were to open on Christmas Eve this year, his stores could take around 1.5% of their annual turnover, but says that staying closed is worth it.

He said: “God doesn’t owe me anything, but it says in the Bible that he will honour those who honour him, and I will give him all the praise and glory.”

The Entertainer is going from strength to strength. It has opened 16 new stores this year and is having its best year for both turnover and profit since it began in 1981.

However this is the first time that Christmas Eve has fallen on a Sunday since 2006, when the retailer had fewer than half of the 149 stores it has now.

Mr Grant said: “People have said ‘what, even with Christmas Eve being a Sunday, you’re closed?’

“And I say ‘well, what’s the difference? The principle is a day of rest, and a good number of the staff, from now until Christmas, may well be working six days a week, and long days – they have given their all, and they need a break.’ And on a seven day cycle, that’s what Sundays are.”

Lewis Allen, pastor of Hope Church at Brian Jackson House in Huddersfield, was impressed by Mr Grant’s stance.

He said: “He may well win some admirers. Who wants to lose the revenue which this crucial shopping day will bring in? The answer is found on Christmas Day itself. Jesus Christ came for compulsive shoppers who are needy sinners. It’s worth staying in and giving some thought to. The shopping – this year, at least – can wait.”

The Entertainer are part of the Keep Sunday Special campaign, in partnership with shopworkers union Usdaw.

A spokesperson for the union praised Mr Grant’s decision, saying: “Staff in retail work very long hours in the run-up to Christmas.

“Our members tell us that they need time off to recuperate as well as to spend time with their family and friends. That is especially important when they have children for whom Christmas is such a special time.”

The store in the Kingsgate centre opens its doors on Saturday (Dec 9).

Most of the other stores in Kingsgate will be open on Christmas Eve.

Kingsgate has a footfall of about 150,000 people a month, but in December this shoots up to 230,000. On Christmas Eve itself, there were 37,674 shoppers last year, about 7,000 more than on a typical Saturday.