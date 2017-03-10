Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Paddock man spat a sweet at a police officer when told to remove it from his mouth, a court heard.

Ibrah Hussain appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with assaulting a police constable, failing to provide a sample for a class A drug test and theft.

The alleged incident happened after the 34-year-old was arrested for the theft of razor blades from Boots in King Street.

He was then taken to Huddersfield Police Station where he was told to spit out a sweet, the court was told.

Hussain allegedly spat it out at the officer after being grabbed by the cheek and ordered to remove it.

He pleaded guilty to theft but denies the other two matters and his trial will be held on May 10.

In the meantime Hussain, of Brow Road, is banned from entering any branch of Boots.