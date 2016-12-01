Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shoplifter was banned from entering every Boots store in West Yorkshire after being caught in a branch with a knife in his bag.

Hosat Fatahi was handed the strict bail condition by police when the four-inch blade was found in his possession as he stole perfume from the company on November 17.

But he ignored this and was caught committing an identical theft from the Huddersfield store just days later.

Kirklees magistrates today jailed Fatahi after he pleaded guilty to two thefts and possession of a bladed article in public.

The first theft took place at Boots in Leeds city centre.

Fatahi, of Elm Court in Marsh, selected two bottles of Joop perfume, ripped the security wrapping off them and placed them in a foil lined carrier bag in order to avoid detection by the store’s alarms.

He was detained outside by staff and returned to the store when the knife was discovered in the bag with the stolen fragrances.

The 31-year-old said this was for his kitchen and he’d forgotten that he had it on him.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “He was given one bail condition to stay out of every Boots store in West Yorkshire.

“However, yesterday (Nov 29) the defendant broke that condition and entered the store in Huddersfield and committed an identical offence.”

Fatahi again picked up perfume, removed the outer layer of packaging and hid it in his bag.

He was stopped by a security officer as he left the King Street Store.

Magistrates heard that Fatahi had 20 previous convictions, mostly for shoplifting.

In June he was jailed for 20 weeks following a conviction for theft.

This time magistrates told him that he will spend 12 weeks in custody.

He has to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.