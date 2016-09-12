Shoplifter Carl Keenan jailed after he was caught with a knife

A shoplifter has been jailed for a year after a knife fell from his pocket as he tried to escape from supermarket security guard.

Carl Keenan caused damage to a drain pipe as he attempted to flee over a roof when the worker caught him taking alcohol from Tesco in Batley.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident happened at 10.30am on Saturday (Sept 10.)

A security officer monitoring the Bradford Road store’s CCTV equipment spotted Keenan in the alcohol aisle.

He saw Keenan take two bottles of brandy and place them in a bag before making good his escape from the supermarket.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “The security officer saw him run up a fire escape to a company, Door System Installations, located behind the shop.

“Despite being told to get down, the defendant refused and tried to climb higher.

“As he tried to get onto the roof he damaged the guttering.”

The 35-year-old next attempted to clamber over some fencing by standing on a wheeled bin but the security officer grabbed him by the leg and pulled him down.

As he did this a knife fell out of Keenan’s pocket and dropped to the ground.

He was returned to the store where staff found that he also had three bottles of whisky on him.

Kirklees Magistrates' Court, Huddersfield

These had been stolen from Asda in the town earlier the same day.

Keenan admitted theft, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article in public.

He admitted to further thefts of four bottles of spirits from the same store on August 3 as well as taking gin from Tesco in Cleckheaton on August 17.

Keenan, of Manor Way in Batley, tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates upon his arrest.

His solicitor told the Huddersfield court that he stole to buy drugs and had forgotten that the knife was inside his carrier bag when he went out to steal from the stores.

District Judge Michael Fanning heard that this was Keenan’s fourth conviction for possession of a bladed article.

He jailed him for a total of 52 weeks and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.