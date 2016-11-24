Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hurled racist abuse at a supermarket security guard after he caught him shoplifting, a court heard.

Scott Bolland had tried to steal meat from Lidl in Dewsbury on September 25.

He triggered the alarm as he left the Commercial Road store and was chased outside by the staff member.

The men struggled in the car park of the shop and the 35-year-old was detained.

As Bolland was led to the police vehicle he was heard calling the complainant a “black c**t”.

Bolland admitted to racially-aggravated threatening behaviour and two shop thefts at Kirklees Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that the other theft happened at The Mill in Bradford Road, Batley, on September 21.

Bolland stole a £190 Radley handbag which he confessed he sold on to support his drug habit.

Cheryl Ford, mitigating at the Huddersfield court, said that Bolland had a blip and reverted to taking drugs which resulted in his offending.

District Judge Michael Fanning heard that he has since been recalled to prison.

Bolland, of Lady Ann Road in Batley, breached his licence conditions after being released from a 45-month sentence for burglary.

Judge Fanning jailed him for 70 days for the new offences.