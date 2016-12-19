Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Sheepridge man was caught hiding behind a bush with children’s clothes stolen from a supermarket.

Marcus Alexander, of Woodhead Close, pleaded guilty to shoplifting when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The 38-year-old was caught on CCTV stealing £47 worth of clothing from Asda in Brackenhall on Sunday, December 18.

He stuffed the items into a rucksack and was arrested hiding behind a bush in a garden.

Magistrates heard that he tested positive for the use of class A drugs at the police station.

His solicitor Rachael Sharpe explained that he had been a drug user for many years and committed the offence after relapsing.

Magistrates adjourned his case until January 3 as he faces sentencing for a similar offence on that date.

In the meantime he is banned from entering any Asda and must comply with the Drug Intervention Programme.