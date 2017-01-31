Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man’s sentencing for two shop thefts had to be postponed after he fell ill on the court concourse.

Wayne Morgan had pleaded guilty to the theft of three ornaments from TK Maxx in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre on November 15.

The 35-year-old had also admitted to stealing perfume from Boots in King Street, Huddersfield, on October 19.

The offences put him in breach of a conditional discharge imposed by Kirklees magistrates for shop theft in March last year.

Morgan, of Woodfield Court in Edgerton, had been due to be sentenced yesterday and had turned up at the Huddersfield court.

However, his solicitor Mohammed Arif asked for the case to be postponed.

He explained that it was a medical emergency as his client had fallen ill.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn sentencing until February 3 and granted unconditional bail.