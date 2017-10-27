Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught trying to steal wine from a supermarket threatened a security guard and said: “I’ll punch you from here to over there.”

The incident happened at Asda in Dewsbury on September 22, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Glen Liversedge was witnessed trying to remove security tags from two bottles of wine at the Mill Street West store.

Clint Chambers, prosecuting, said: “When he was challenged by a member of staff he made the threat: “I’ll punch you from here to over there.

“This caused him to feel fear of immediate violence.”

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

He admitted that he dropped the wine, causing the bottles to smash but claimed that he was manhandled by the security guard.

Liversedge said that, while was drunk at the time, he was making his way to the till to pay for the alcohol.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “You were challenged in the store and gobbed off.

“It’s not very pleasant but I accept that’s the extent of it.

“You need to understand that you cannot mouth off at people just trying to do their job.”

Liversedge, of Thorn Avenue in Thornhill, was sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work.

He will have to pay £10 compensation to the store as well as £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.