A man caught eating and drinking goods he stole from stores wanted to get arrested, a court heard.

Terry Mellor was discovered in the staff area of one supermarket finishing off a sandwich.

When he was confronted knocking back a bottle of cider he simply opened another bottle, leaving workers with no option but to call police.

Mellor, 25, admitted to five shop thefts when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

His solicitor described his shoplifting sprees as a cry for help as he had no money and nowhere to live.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that Mellor was caught stealing from Tesco in Huddersfield on November 25.

He told magistrates: “He selected a sandwich and drink, placed these in a basket and walked behind a staff area.

“A staff member followed him and found him eating the sandwich.

“When he was asked if he had any money to buy the sandwich he said ‘no’ and he was detained.

“He said he wanted to be arrested and had nowhere to live.”

Just two days later Mellor was detained by staff at Morrison’s in Waterloo.

Mr Wills said: “He opened a bottle of cider and started to consume the contents while in the store.

“He was challenged and said he wanted the store to call police and he wanted to be arrested.

“The defendant was told to leave but took a second bottle of cider and consumed that as well.”

Magistrates heard details about a further three thefts committed by Mellor, of no fixed address, at Asda in Bradford Road, between November 25 and December 5.

He took spirits worth more than £200 and on another occasion swiped three bottles of brandy and three boxes of perfume.

This time Mellor left with the goods inside a bag and was not stopped by staff.

Mellor also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order, imposed in October for two shop thefts.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said: “Mr Mellor is realistic in view of the viable sentencing options available to the court, in my view it’s a question of how long any custodial sentence will be.

“He became homeless, not had any benefits and had gone into the various stores and the value of some of the items taken were very low.

“Mr Mellor wanted to be arrested. He had no money, nowhere to live and it was a cry for help for him.

“He wants to clear the decks and knows a custodial sentence is coming his way.”

Magistrates jailed Mellor for 12 weeks.