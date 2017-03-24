Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man and his son fled through the fire escape after stealing bottles of whiskey from a supermarket.

Marcel Letremy initially hid in bushes outside the Morrisons store in Heckmondwike but then handed himself into staff to allow his son to escape.

The 58-year-old pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the offence at the Union Street store happened on September 2.

Letremy and his son were observed selecting a bottle of Jack Daniel’s each, hiding them in their clothing before trying to flee the store.

Mr Wills said: “They left the store through the fire exit and the defendant initially tried to hide in bushes.

“He then surrendered himself to staff in order to allow his son to leave with the whiskey.”

Letremy, of no fixed address, initially claimed that he was with a friend but a PCSO was able to positively identify his co-defendant as his son.

He said he was going to sell the two bottles, worth £50, to support his heroin habit.

Magistrates fined Letremy £40 and ordered him to pay £25 compensation plus £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.